Dashing through the snow: Quarry Hill ready to offer ski and snowshoe rentals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Before you know it the snow will be flying and people will be heading outdoors to enjoy the recreational activities Minnesota has to offer. It’s a great way to stay active during the cold winter months.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reports higher numbers for hunting and fishing license applications this year. Along with that, parks are seeing a lot more use and that’s not expected to slow down once winter hits.

“We’re actually getting a lot of calls already,” said Lori Forstie, Public Relations and Outreach Coordinator at Quarry Hill Nature Center.

The snow hasn’t even begun to fall yet and people are chomping at the bit to glide on ski trails this winter at Quarry Hill. During the COVID-19 shutdown earlier this year, many people discovered a newfound appreciation for outdoor recreation. KIMT News 3 Sports Director, Kaleb Gillock, decided to buy a boat and restore it in order to enjoy the Land of 10,000 Lakes - even if it meant his trusty co-anchor (Katie Lange) having to tow the captain back to shore.

Forstie says the peaked interest in an outdoor lifestyle has kept parks busier than normal.

“Consistently over the months during this pandemic, the gate count has been increased over the last year.”

While boating season may be over, it’ll soon be time to break out the skis and go dashing through the snow. Don’t have any? No problem. Quarry Hill is excited to once again offer ski and snowshoe rentals though there will be a few changes.

“People can expect it to look different,” she said. “You’ll have to be a little more self-reliant and as far as staying warm, you won’t be able to come inside the building. We’ll have a contactless reservation system so you can reserve your skis and snowshoes ahead of time and come pick them up at a window.”

Social distancing and masks remain a recommendation from the DNR and Minnesota Department of health, even when on the trails. While things might look a little different this year, Forstie says they’re happy knowing the community has ways to stay active.

“We’re just really excited to be able to continue to offer those healthy opportunities for our community.”

Quarry Hill will begin ski and snowshoe rentals once 4-6 inches of snow have fallen and the trails have been properly groomed.