2018 most deadly year for kids left in hot cars

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In 2018, 52 children died because they were left in a hot vehicle. It was the deadliest year in the last 20.

According to the National Safety Council, more than half of children who die from heat stroke in a car were forgotten in the car. More than a quarter of children got into the car without parents knowing, and the rest were left in the car knowingly.

Nanny Elizabeth Homme says she doesn't take any chances when she's watching a family's children and takes the kids with her anywhere she goes. "When I'm with them throughout the day, my responsibility is to take care of them so I always bring them inside like if we go to the gas station even... I just make sure to keep them with me because if something were to happen, that would be the worst case scenario," she says.