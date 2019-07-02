Clear

Dangers of driving past road closure signs

Especially after flooding, unstable pavement maybe on the other side of that barricade

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 8:11 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

DODGE COUNTY, Minn.-Cleanup efforts continue after heavy rain soaked Olmsted and Dodge Counties with up to eight inches of rain.
Floodwater and its effects on the pavement means the roads are now littered with "road closed" signs and barricades.
Not all drivers are heeding their message.
Guy Kholnhofer is the dodge county engineer repairing damaged roads across his community.
In order to do that, he setup barricades on the washed out by-ways.

"We don't put this barricades up lightly so when you see these barricades don't move them," he said.

Kholnhofer tells me that during the downpour you wouldn't be able to see how dangerous the roads are.
A driver looking for a shortcut could've easily been swept away in the current.

"It's moving water and you can't see this hole there was literally a foot of water on top of this
hole but yet I can drive on the road and not get washed away until I get to this hole and the car is going inside the whole and you're going to be in a lot of trouble," he said.

Not heeding to the signs is against state law.
Offenders can face fines or even jail time.

"So we're not joking around with it because going around these barricades can initially if it's a flood you can be swept into the river
into a hole when it's a construction project and you're going around the barricades you can be run over by a bull dozer or grater because you're traffic a contractor's not expecting," he said.

