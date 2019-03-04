Clear
Dangerous temps make dealing with Byron shed fire difficult

KIMT photo

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 11:21 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A fire that was reported Sunday night and sparked up again Monday has been difficult for fire crews to deal with due to the cold temperatures.
The initial call came in at 6:35 p.m. Sunday from the 1700 block of 19th Ave. NW in Byron on the Olmsted and Dodge county line.
The homeowner was in a shed when he smelled hot wiring and saw an outlet on the ceiling glowing.
Fire officials were able to find a section of wiring that may have been the cause.
At 6:25 a.m. Monday, the homeowner went back out and fire inside the shed. Due to cold temps, departments from Byron and Kasson had fire trucks losing pressure due to the cold.
We will have more information as it becomes available.

