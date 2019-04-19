Clear
Dancing with Roxie groups head to world competition

They clinched four bids at the national contest in Dallas, Texas.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 4:07 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - You've seen the shows of moms dressing up their daughters in dresses and makeup for dance competitions. but have you seen what it takes to compete at the highest level?

Four squads at Dancing With Roxie in Clear Lake continues to polish and fine tune their routines before heading to worlds next week in Orlando, Florida.

For the girls and boys at Dancing With Roxie in Clear Lake, all they want is a world championship title. Studio owner and coach, Roxanna Johnson, explains how the team is in position to get the job done.

“We competed at All-Star nationals in Dallas, Texas in January and we received four bids to worlds,” said Johnson. “In our wildest dreams we never thought we'd receive that many bids but we did.”

According to Sarah Petersen, those bids didn't come easy.

“We have a lot of extra practices outside of class to work hard and get the dance even better to prepare for that,” Petersen said.

Kylin Johnson confirms that in order to be successful, it takes dedication and a tight team bond.

“The weekends and late nights and we all have been supporting each other through and through - we are so proud of each other,” Johnson said.

Mia DeVries says the squad is really looking forward to this first-time-ever experience.

“it's different than anything we've ever done before and we're really excited to experience a whole new world of dance that we've never been a part of,” said DeVries.

So what's it going to take for these girls to be successful next week?

“it's just a matter of them showing up,” said Roxanna Johnson.

