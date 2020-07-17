Dan Feehan hosts healthcare town hall with Rochester medical professionals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Thursday evening, Congressional candidate Dan Feehan hosted a livestreamed virtual town hall with an infectious disease researcher, a primary care doctor, an emergency medicine specialist, and a nurse, all from Rochester.

They shared what impacts of COVID-19 they've seen firsthand in patients, and what they've learned in the past 6 months. While there's a lot medical professionals have learned about this new virus in the last 6 months, there's still a lot they don't know about COVID-19.

"What COVID has taught us is really how little we know about how the body fights off infections," says Dr. Priya Sampathkumar.

The medical professionals stress the need to normalize mask wearing. "We wash our hands after we use the bathroom, we put on underwear, we do all of these things and it's not political. Why are masks different?" says Dr. Rozalina McCoy.

The forum members bring up the point that initially, some of the first people to bring COVID-19 into the country were wealthy jetsetters. Now, the virus is wrecking havoc on poor families and communities.