Dan Feehan campaigning against dark money in politics

When congressional hopeful and DFL candidate Dan Feehan showed up at KIMT News 3 studios on Friday afternoon, he smiled broadly and moved purposefully. He had a point to make and it appeared he wanted to get to that point quickly.

Ten years after the Supreme Court's Citizen United Decision that allowed corporations and even labor unions to make large annonymous donations to political campaigns, Feehan is adamant that corporate contributions are corrupting our political system.

"It starts with the influence of money in our politics," he said passionately. "I don't take corporate money for a very simple reason; my integrity has to be intact when I get to office. I don't want to have a corporation telling me how to vote because I want to improve people's lives. I want to lower the cost of prescription drugs. I want to lower the cost of healthcare. When you have enough members of congress taking that same approach, it's now centered on people and not special interests. That's one of the changes we have to make."

Feehan is hoping to unseat first term incumbent Rep. Jim Hagedorn in Minnesota's first congressonal district. Hagedorn has made no similar commitment regarding corporate contributions.