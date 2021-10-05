Damage to vehicles, residences after multiple reports of shots fired early Tuesday in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Shots were fired and damage was reported at multiple locations in Albert Lea early Tuesday morning.

The Albert Lea Police Department said a call of several shots fired was received at 3:56 a.m. in the 500 block of Euclid Ave.

Multiple spent handgun casings were located along with damage to a vehicle and a residence.

"At the time of this incident, an unknown male was observed leaving the area on a bicycle. He was wearing a white hoodie sweatshirt with the hood up. This individual is wanted for questioning related to this incident," police said.

An hour later, another report of shots fired was taken from the 1000 block of Dunham St. More casings and damage to a vehicle and a residence were found.

"These incidents are believed to be related and are part of an active investigation. No ongoing threat to public safety is believed to exist.

"Residents who live in the area are encouraged to review their home security/camera systems for any activity that may be related to these incidents. If you have information related to these incidents, contact Detective Vanthavong or Detective Miller of the Albert Lea Police Department at 507-377-5200."