ROCHESTER, Minn. - Radio station KROC lost power and went off the air after an apparent break-in.
Authorities said it went off the air at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and damage was found at an entry box to get into the station.
There was also damage to phone lines, a transition cable and the air conditioning unit.
The radio station is located in the 400 block of Highway 52 NW.
Related Content
- Damage to property forces KROC off the air
- Overnight fire causes $70,000 in property damage
- Man pleads guilty to stalking and property damage.
- Man accused of damaging property at Mercy-North Iowa
- Property damage leads to different pleas in Rochester
- U.S. Air Force veteran using crowdsourcing for border wall
- Marshalltown residents repair properties
- 15 property damage accidents Thursday in Rochester; 1 arrested after a crash
- Denied entry to a house. 2 men charged with felony damage to property
- Weekend BB gun shootings leave many with property damage around Mason City
Scroll for more content...