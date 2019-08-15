Clear
BREAKING NEWS 2nd person arrested in connection to March homicide in Olmsted County Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Damage to property forces KROC off the air

Radio station KROC lost power and went off the air after an apparent break-in.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 11:24 AM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:26 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Radio station KROC lost power and went off the air after an apparent break-in.

Authorities said it went off the air at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and damage was found at an entry box to get into the station.

There was also damage to phone lines, a transition cable and the air conditioning unit.

The radio station is located in the 400 block of Highway 52 NW.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Spotty sprinkles through the day will lead to heavier rain tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Showers possible tonight through Friday

Image

Senator Tina Smith team tours Minnesota

Image

CTK: Albert Lea Tigers

Image

Chris' PM weather forecast

Image

CTK: Austin Packers

Image

Addressing illegal drugs in Fillmore County

Image

CTK: Spring Grove

Image

Addressing the dangers of vaping

Image

Suspicious fire in Austin

Community Events