Damage assessment underway after St. Paul explosion

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Businesses near a house explosion in St. Paul are just starting to assess the damage.

The effects of Friday's blast are likely to be felt in the area for months. The explosion left 80-year-old John Lundahl with significant burns and a broken arm and pelvis.

Lundahl underwent surgery on Saturday. Contractors were also checking homes and businesses, and the American Red Cross is assisting 11 people displaced by the explosion.

Joe Tel, owner of the Quick Stop Market, says it may be months before he's ready to re-open the market, which has been condemned by the city. Tel says he saw the fire from the highway.

Authorities say a gas leak could be to blame for the explosion, but the investigation into the blast continues.