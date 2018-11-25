Clear

Damage assessment underway after St. Paul explosion

One man left with serious injuries.

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 10:50 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Businesses near a house explosion in St. Paul are just starting to assess the damage.

The effects of Friday's blast are likely to be felt in the area for months. The explosion left 80-year-old John Lundahl with significant burns and a broken arm and pelvis.

Lundahl underwent surgery on Saturday. Contractors were also checking homes and businesses, and the American Red Cross is assisting 11 people displaced by the explosion.

Joe Tel, owner of the Quick Stop Market, says it may be months before he's ready to re-open the market, which has been condemned by the city. Tel says he saw the fire from the highway.

Authorities say a gas leak could be to blame for the explosion, but the investigation into the blast continues.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 14°
We avoid the snow but not the cold.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

5K Run

Image

Trail dedicated in Rochester

Image

Small Business Saturday

Image

RUM WITH RUDOLPH

Image

IOWA SMALL BIZ SATURDAY

Image

Your Saturday StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Black Friday Cleanup

Image

Mayor Brede's last tree lighting

Image

Billboard Causing Disagreement

Image

John Marshall Girls Hockey vs Hopkins/Park from Friday

Community Events