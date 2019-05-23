Dallas Wings waive Megan Gustafson

DALLAS, Texas – The Dallas Wings have waived former Hawkeye forward, Megan Gustafson.
Gustafson was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft, making appearances in the preseason averaging a mere 2.6 points and 3.0 rebounds.
The team also waived Kennedy Burke and placed Moriah Jefferson on the temporarily suspended list.
