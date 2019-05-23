Clear

Dallas Wings waive Megan Gustafson

Baylor's Kalani Brown, right, battles Iowa's Hannah Stewart, center, and Megan Gustafson, left, during the first half of a regional final women's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Monday, April 1, 2019. (AP Photo)

The former Hawkeye made three WNBA preseason appearances.

DALLAS, Texas – The Dallas Wings have waived former Hawkeye forward, Megan Gustafson.

Gustafson was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft, making appearances in the preseason averaging a mere 2.6 points and 3.0 rebounds.

The team also waived Kennedy Burke and placed Moriah Jefferson on the temporarily suspended list.

Community Events