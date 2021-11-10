Dairy Queen burglar sentenced in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Breaking into Dairy Queen results in probation for a Floyd County man.

Rene Hernandez, 33 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. Charles City Police say he tore off a roof vent to get inside the Dairy Queen on South Grand Avenue on August 23 and 24. Hernandez was accused of going through cash drawers and money bags to steal about $3,000 in cash and checkbooks and $63 in rolls of coins.

Hernandez has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution to the restaurant.