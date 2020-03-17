Clear
Cerro Gordo Public Health: No confirmed cases in any northern Iowa counties

"A lot of individuals are coming to the Emergency department (ED) with mild symptoms, wanting to be tested. If you’re having mild symptoms, please self-isolate and recover at home."

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 8:46 AM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 8:53 AM

Cerro Gordo Public Health will be releasing daily statements. You can see Tuesday's statement below:

“Iowa now has 23 cases of COVID-19, announced 3/16/2020. No confirmed cases in any northern Iowa counties as of 3/17/2020 .CG Public Health is communicating daily with key organizations, such as MercyOne North Iowa, involved in preparedness and response to ensure staffing and resources are maintained. A lot of individuals are coming to the Emergency department (ED) with mild symptoms, wanting to be tested. If you’re having mild symptoms, please self-isolate and recover at home regardless if it’s for a cold, flu or COVID-19. Data shows 80% of cases are considered mild. Monitor your symptoms closely. If symptoms drastically worsen, call 641-428-7777 for screening prior to being seen by a medical professional. Coming into the ED strains the healthcare resources needed to treat the other 20% vulnerable population impacted by COVID-19. Going to the ED puts you and others at risk to spread and contract illness. Stay home when you don’t feel well. This is key to flattening the curve.”

Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info

