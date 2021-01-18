Daily COVID-19 death toll continues to fall in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting an additional 427 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

Those numbers cover the period between 10 am Sunday and 10 am Monday. It brings the state to totals of 305,281 positive COVID tests and 4,324 deaths.

In North Iowa:

Cerro Gordo County – 4,460 COVID cases and 68 deaths.

Floyd County – 1,382 cases and 36 deaths.

Winnebago County – 1,186 cases and 29 deaths.

Hancock County – 1,296 cases and 24 deaths.

Mitchell County – 1,160 cases and 34 deaths.

Howard County – 830 cases and 19 deaths.

Worth County – 602 cases and 3 deaths.