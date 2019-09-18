DWI numbers across southern Minnesota: What's the trend?

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - When it comes to drunk driving alcohol-related deaths or serious injury, Olmsted County is among the leaders in Minnesota.
And during an extra-enforcement period from Aug. 16-Sept. 2 in the county, 32 DWI arrests were made.
Of the 87 counties in Minnesota, Olmsted County is among the top 13 when it comes to death or serious injury.
Hennepin County in the Twin Cities is ranked No. 1.
"Through September 2019, motorists will face increased DWI enforcement patrols in 13 counties that accounted 42 percent of the state’s drunk driving deaths and 56 percent of the state’s alcohol-related serious injuries during 2012–2016," the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said.
Here's where counties in southern Minnesota ranked (out of 87) over a five-year span in terms of worst alcohol-related counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety:
Olmsted - 10th
Winona - 22nd
Goodhue - 24th
Freeborn - 34th
Fillmore - 35th
Mower - 54th
Dodge - 77th
You can find the complete list here.
