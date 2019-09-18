Clear

DWI numbers across southern Minnesota: What's the trend?

KIMT graphic: DWI arrests in Minnesota over a five-year period broken down by county.

Looking at DWI numbers across southern Minnesota.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - When it comes to drunk driving alcohol-related deaths or serious injury, Olmsted County is among the leaders in Minnesota.

And during an extra-enforcement period from Aug. 16-Sept. 2 in the county, 32 DWI arrests were made.

Of the 87 counties in Minnesota, Olmsted County is among the top 13 when it comes to death or serious injury.

Hennepin County in the Twin Cities is ranked No. 1.

"Through September 2019, motorists will face increased DWI enforcement patrols in 13 counties that accounted 42 percent of the state’s drunk driving deaths and 56 percent of the state’s alcohol-related serious injuries during 2012–2016," the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said. 

Here's where counties in southern Minnesota ranked (out of 87) over a five-year span in terms of worst alcohol-related counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety:

Olmsted - 10th

Winona - 22nd

Goodhue - 24th

Freeborn - 34th

Fillmore - 35th

Mower - 54th

Dodge - 77th

You can find the complete list here

