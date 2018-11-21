DWI enforcement deputy has a personal connection to why he patrols the roads

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists will start seeing more law enforcement on the roads as Minnesota’s extra DWI enforcement starts on Wednesday, November 21.

It starts the day before Thanksgiving or what many refer to as “black out Wednesday,” where family and friends go out and drink excessively.

Chad Myers with the Winona County Sheriff’s Department is just one of the people enforcing sober driving. To him, it’s more than just a job.

“In 2005…a good friend of mine was killed drinking and driving,” Myers said. “Ever since the funeral, seeing his mother, his sister, his family suffering the way they do, knowing that it was a very preventable…accident, has kind of driven me.”

In 2017, 113 people in Minnesota died in alcohol related crashes.

“Every year I get a different reminder of why I continue to do this. It started with my friend, I've met other families that have suffered tragic losses,” Myer said.

Preventing these tragic losses is what keeps Myer going.

“We can save one person's life by taking an impaired driver off the road. To me that's worth it. That's a number we're never going to see, we're never going know how many people's lives we saved by taking them off the road, but that's ultimately why I continue to do this 13 years later,” he said.

The extra enforcement campaign runs until December 29th. A kick off event will happen at the Rochester Police Department’s North Station at 10am on Wednesday, November 21.

Iowa is also upping its DWI enforcement starting on Wednesday, November 21.