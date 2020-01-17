DPS recommends winter survival kit for cars

ROCHESTER, Minn- Parts of our viewing area are getting slammed with heavy wind and snow. Which means road conditions are about to get hectic. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Recommends that every driver has a winter survival kit in their car.

Carol Schoonover has a trunk full of winter gear. The Rochester resident says she stays prepared on the road.

"Some of the things I have are a shovel, kitty litter for traction, a warm winter jacket,” Schoonover said.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety recommends that all drivers keep a kit in their car. This survival kit includes a shovel, cat litter, road flares, food, and blankets. Click here for a complete list. https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/ots/educational-materials/Documents/Winter-Survival-Brochure.pdf

Schoonover says luckily she has never been stranded but she knows someone who has.

“I came across somebody stuck,” Schoonover said. “So I got out my shovel and my kitty litter and helped them get unstuck so they could be on their way."

A spokesperson from MnDOT says if you get stuck the first thing you should do is call 911 so they can transfer you to the correct law enforcement agency for help. It's also important to stay buckled up while you wait for help.