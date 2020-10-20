DPS calls for action as traffic fatalities surge on Minnesota roadway

ROCHESTER, Minn- Fatalities on the Minnesota roadways are on the rise. From January 1st to October 20th, 314 people have died on the Minnesota roads. The death toll made a considerable jump over last year. October 2019 data shows that 288 fatalities happened on Minnesota highways. Sarah Delaney, son died in a road accident earlier this year.

On New Years Day Delany was on shift as an EMT when she got a page about a crash that had happened involving a semi-truck. When Delaney got to the scene, she was shocked to see that one of the passengers was her 17-year old son Dylan.

“"The car was pretty beat up. I recognized him by his hair and the bracelets that he always wore,” said Delaney. “When they told me that there were so many fatalities on the Minnesota roadway this year, I had to tell my story maybe we can save a life or two."

Lieutenant colonel Rochelle Schrofer with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says right now; troopers are seeing a lot of aggressive drivers. Schrofer says speeders contributed to the dramatic increase in highway fatalities.

“With many many people working from home, the roadways aren't as congested,” said Schrofer. “without congested roadways, it opens the roads for people who want to speed and drive aggressively.

From April 1st to May 21st of 2019, there were 93 drivers cited for exceeding one hundred miles per hour.

This year during the same time frame, that number increased to 232.