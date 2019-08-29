Clear

DNR warns hunters about chronic wasting disease

Deer near the Austin area have tested positive for the chronic wasting disease.

Posted: Aug 29, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- It's hard to believe that deer hunting season isn't too far away. Thursday in Austin you're chance to learn about local deer management plans. Deer near the Austin area have tested positive for the chronic wasting disease. Jeanine Vorland with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources tells us before deer can be transported this season they need to be tested for CWD. Thursday meeting is a chance to learn more about the process.

“The Center for Disease and Control does advise that you don’t consume that are known positive for the disease,” Vorland said. “It is a hunters choice though and if they want to debone the animal and consume the meet there is no requirement.”

Archery season opens up in mid-September.

