AUSTIN, Minn- It's hard to believe that deer hunting season isn't too far away. Thursday in Austin you're chance to learn about local deer management plans. Deer near the Austin area have tested positive for the chronic wasting disease. Jeanine Vorland with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources tells us before deer can be transported this season they need to be tested for CWD. Thursday meeting is a chance to learn more about the process.
“The Center for Disease and Control does advise that you don’t consume that are known positive for the disease,” Vorland said. “It is a hunters choice though and if they want to debone the animal and consume the meet there is no requirement.”
Archery season opens up in mid-September.
Related Content
- DNR warns hunters about chronic wasting disease
- Hunters kill 420 deer in chronic wasting disease cull
- Chronic wasting disease detected in Houston County deer
- State plans to address chronic wasting disease in Southeast Minnesota
- Deer in 24 states, including Iowa and Minnesota, infected with chronic wasting disease
- Agency moves to curb chronic wasting among Minnesota's deer
- DNR officials remind hunters of safety measures after dog shoots hunter
- Minnesota warning about horse disease
- DNR says dog stepped on shotgun, shooting hunter in Wright Co.