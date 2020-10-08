DNR release nearly 4,000 mussels into Cedar River

AUSTIN, Minn- A survey conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources back in 1999 showed that at least seven different species of aquatic life were nearing extinction in the Cedar River because of pollution. The DNR has found a way to create a healthier habitat and allow aquatic life to thrive.

Tuesday, nearly 4,000 mussels were moved from East Side Lake in Austin. The mussels were removed to be transported and planted downstream at the Cedar River. Mussels are known as ecosystem engineers because of their ability to clean the environment in which they live.

Mike Davis, with the DNR says there are multiple benefits to making the move.

"We hope after release these that they will reproduce and increase the number of muscles to the point that they are cleaning the river water by eating bacteria that is in the water and just removing particles in general,” said Davis.

Davis adds monitoring devices were put on the muscles. They will be monitor next year around this time to see their progression.