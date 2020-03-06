Clear
DNR: Ice fisherman be aware of ice thickness as winter season ends

The DNR stresses that ice is never 100% safe.

Posted: Mar 6, 2020 4:21 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we near the end of winter you may be tempted to go ice fishing one more time but the Minnesota DNR wants to make sure enthusiasts know the minimum guidelines for ice thickness.

The DNR stresses that ice is never 100% safe. For clear, new ice the department says the ice needs to be at least four inches to go ice fishing on foot. If it's under that then you need to stay off.

If you're traveling on white ice or "snow ice" you need to double that thickness to eight inches.

To check ice thickness you can use an ice chisel, an ice auger, or even a cordless drill.

The DNR also recommends you check ice thickness at least every 150ft.

For a full list of guidelines you can click here.

Article Comments

