DNR: Boating deaths up this year compared to last year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - More than a dozen people have died as a result of boating accident in Minnesota this year.

According to the DNR it’s the deadliest summer in nearly a decade.

Olmsted County Emergency Management wants to make sure those seeking the last maritime outings as the season ends don’t add to the grim numbers.

Due to many activities and events being canceled this summer due to COVID-19 escaping to the lake became an attractive option. However, it also led to 13 boating accident deaths.

That’s compared to last year’s record low death county of 9 according to the DNR.

Captain Mike Bromberg with emergency management says if boaters are looking to get a last few trips before the lakes freeze it’s important to wear a personal flotation device as capsizing and falling overboard are the most common causes of boating fatalities.

Bromberg explained, “It's an immediate situation that you've never been in before and it's very stressful and intense and you just panic and start floundering because it's the shock of the event. If you have that PFD on it lessens that shock and you can just relax and float in the water until you’re rescued.”

The department says just because it’s nearing the end of the boating seasons doesn’t mean people should relax their safety measures.