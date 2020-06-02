DMC's Heart of the City project moving forward

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Destination Medical Center is the economic development initiative that aims to make Rochester a global health care hub. DMC has been able to move forward with several projects, despite the Coronavirus Pandemic.

One of those projects is Heart of the City, which will ehance public spaces downtown, and create active and engaging experiences, like interactive artwork. Construction on Heart of the City is underway, and it has a major impact on businesses in the downtown area. DMC is taking steps to help those businesses.

"Everything from timing, to signage, to keeping walkways open in front of buildings, to dust mitigation, sound mitigation. Anything we can do to help businesses remain viable during construction, which is tough enough, let alone have a pandemic fall on top of it," said Lisa Clarke, Executive Director of the DMC Economic Development Agency.

Clarke says the Heart of the City project has created hundreds of jobs. The Destination Medical Center Corporation Board has also approved $250,000 to help with pandemic recovery in Rochester.