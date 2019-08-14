Clear

DMC's August Sustainability Series Highlights solar energy

Every month, the Destination Medical Center hosts a Sustainability Series, highlight various topics.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 7:07 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Every month, the Destination Medical Center hosts a Sustainability Series, highlight various topics.

On Wednesday, Micah Johnson from Solar Connection spoke about solar and its bright future. "If you have a roof that has access to the sun, long term it's the cheapest way for you to get your energy," he explains.

Solar Connection is the largest solar energy provider in Southeastern Minnesota.

