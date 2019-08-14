ROCHESTER, Minn. - Every month, the Destination Medical Center hosts a Sustainability Series, highlight various topics.
On Wednesday, Micah Johnson from Solar Connection spoke about solar and its bright future. "If you have a roof that has access to the sun, long term it's the cheapest way for you to get your energy," he explains.
Solar Connection is the largest solar energy provider in Southeastern Minnesota.
Related Content
- DMC's August Sustainability Series Highlights solar energy
- DMC starts sustainability series
- DMC organizers host sustainability series
- DMC's October Sustainability Speaker Series
- DMC Sustainability Series discusses net zero energy buildings
- DMC January sustainability meeting
- DMC's November sustainability series meeting focuses on future of renewable energy
- Sustainability speaker series: reducing energy in office spaces
- DMC Board gives update
- Rochester Recognized for Sustainability
Scroll for more content...