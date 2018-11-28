DMC'S November Sustanability series meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Destination Medical Center holds a monthly meeting regarding sustainability. Today they held a meeting where they talked about a path to 100% renewable energy.

They brought in developers who from Madison, Wisconsin.

In 2017 they became the 25th city to rely on 100% renewable energy for city operations.

Kevin Bright is the energy and sustainability director for the DMC and Rochester.

He tells KIMT that Rochester already an energy action plan.

“To truly be a healthy city, we need to manage our resources well create less pollution and be mindful of the resources we have,” He adds.

By 2050 they plan to have an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

He says he’s excited to bring in people who have completed what they’re trying to.

“It helps kind of add support to that the initiatives that we are working on is heading in the right direction as well.”