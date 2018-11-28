Clear

DMC'S November Sustanability series meeting

This month' topic is on renewable energy

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 7:18 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Destination Medical Center holds a monthly meeting regarding sustainability. Today they held a meeting where they talked about a path to 100% renewable energy.
They brought in developers who from Madison, Wisconsin.
In 2017 they became the 25th city to rely on 100% renewable energy for city operations.
Kevin Bright is the energy and sustainability director for the DMC and Rochester.
He tells KIMT that Rochester already an energy action plan.
“To truly be a healthy city, we need to manage our resources well create less pollution and be mindful of the resources we have,” He adds.
By 2050 they plan to have an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.
He says he’s excited to bring in people who have completed what they’re trying to.
“It helps kind of add support to that the initiatives that we are working on is heading in the right direction as well.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Light snow continues into the evening and overnight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Citizens Alert Service

Image

Student Athlete of the Week

Image

More Welders needed

Image

Wednesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Toys for Tots Donation Drive

Image

Salvation Army works to keep the homeless warm this winter

Image

NIACC packages 40,000 meals

Image

Police warning about porch pirates

Image

Discussing Line 3

Image

Counterfeit currency

Community Events