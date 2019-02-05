DMCC gives green light on mobility hubs

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Destination Medical Center Corporation approved a resolution supporting two mobility hubs.

It is a milestone decision that is board members had to give a toast to.

“Give ourselves a toast we have done a major major thing here.”

Board members say they want to create transit villages, that will inspire people to rely on public transportation. One hub will be on the Mayo west lot and the other will be Graham Park on Fairgrounds Avenue.

Board members say this will help transport commuters, residents and vistors into and around the downtown area.

DMC board members also met with other local leaders to make sure they're all on the same page as the major economic development project moves forward.

Olmsted County commissioners and City Council members filled the room to talk about a variety of topics, like affordable housing.

The goal is to make sure the direction of DMC aligns with the goals of other entities.

“The next phase of DMC which is the next 5 years. How we will all rally around DMC, commit to DMC and share the direction for the future,” said DMC Director Lisa Clarke.

Funding for the hubs will come from the federal government and private developers.