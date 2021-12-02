DMC works to revitalize downtown Rochester with $3 million in grant funds

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Destination Medical Center is hoping to help businesses in downtown Rochester grow and thrive as we move through the pandemic.

The past 18 to 20 months have been a transitional period for local businesses with a mixture of closures and openings in the downtown area. Ginny’s Fine Fabric is one store that’s adapted to keep doors open.

Owner Ginny Smith said, “During the lockdown, I was open every day because people wanted fabric and elastic to make masks and I did a lot of curbside delivery. My employees were not working, I worked alone because I didn't want them exposed.”

Even now Smith says her store is playing catch up. She explained, “My landlord has been kind enough to let me pay less rent during the pandemic or I said the alternative is that I have to quit and he wanted me to keep going and I want to keep going so I'm just playing catch up.”

Destination Medical Center wants to help by not only drawing new businesses downtown but allowing current shops to create an inviting environment for visitors and residents.

Director of Business Development Chris Schad explained, “An empty storefront doesn't generate jobs and an empty storefront doesn't add to the economy like a full storefront does. So, even as we recruit businesses into the Discovery Square ecosystem and help create those jobs over there and bring new people to live and work in Rochester, this is another piece of the puzzle of what we're tasked with doing as an organization.”

DMC is one of ten recipients of the Main Street Revitalization Grant which allows the organization to provide $3 million in grant funds to Rochester businesses for capital projects.

Schad said, “It might be renovating the outside of the building. It might be redoing the inside of the project. It might be two spaces and breaking down walls and making it one space, who knows? It depends on what they want but it has to be a capital project.”

He added a strong retail environment from dining to entertainment and shopping is essential to grow Rochester's economy especially given the city’s connection to Mayo Clinic.

“We want to make sure people want to come here for their health care and they want to come here for the medical conventions or sporting events or whatever it might be and a strong retail environment, all of that, is important to that sort of experience to downtown Rochester,” said Schad.

It’s something Ginny’s Fine Fabrics has experienced firsthand.

Smith said, “Local businesses because of their uniqueness, because they're one of a kind, can really entertain and really uplift the patients who are here because they're sick.”

DMC does say the Main Street Revitalization Grants have a $750,000 cap but it hopes to accommodate as many businesses as possible with a focus on BIPOC run stores in particular.