DMC trying to bring more retail into downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Destination Medical Center wants to see downtown Rochester become a retail hub. The board of directors met this morning to discuss how they're going to accomplish that goal.

According to Chris Schad, DMC's director of business development, the agency is looking into ways to keep businesses already in downtown Rochester and recruit new ones.

Schad says attracting and keeping retail downtown has always been a challenge and the pandemic has made it harder. While The Med City has gained some businesses, there are still many empty storefronts. Finding tenants to replace them depends on the demographics of downtown Rochester including their income and lifestyle.

"We've spent alot of effort partnering with RDA, Rochester Downtown Alliance, to understand who's living downtown. Part of what has been happening through our efforts and others is we have more people living downtown and that represents a new retail opportunity for businesses."

Schad also tells KIMT News 3, there's an interest from entrepreneurs to add more businesses with a focus on health and fitness, along with restaurants and bars.

"It's exciting. I think if any community is poised to take advantage of the emergence from what's happening over the last 18 months with COVID, Rochester's in a really good position to do that," says Schad. "We've got a community that cares about its members and businesses. We see that those two things combined put us in a really good place."

The DMC is looking at ways to fund improvements for small businesses downtown. One possible source could be through Deed's Mainstreet Economic Revitalization Program.