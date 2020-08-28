DMC seeks community input for 5 year master plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Destination Medical Center is looking for community input as it moves forward with it’s plan for the next five years.

There is a 60 day public comment period before the update will be reviewed and approved by the Rochester City Council and DMCC Board.

A draft was presented on Thursday. It contained ideas about how to incorporate the riverfront into downtown, how to connect Soldiers Field to the core of the city and how to connect neighborhoods to the transit system.

Director of economic development and placemaking Patrick Seeb says it’s important to get the community involved in the draft of the 5 year master plan to create a common voice around priorities.

He explained, “We know that not everything can be done at one time but perhaps if we can get the community to share their ideas and we can organize that in a way that becomes the sequence that we go through for investments.”

Another key focal point in the draft included planning for COVID-19 impacts.

A draft is posted on the DMC’s website and there will be a series of Zoom meetings and webinars so the community can participate virtually.

There will also be an in-person event on Sept. 17th at Peace Plaza where the community can share their ideas about the plan.