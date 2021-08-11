DMC reaches milestone in Heart of the City project; installs first sculpture

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Another milestone is being reached for the Heart of the City project as the first art installation is being unveiled today.

The sculpture is titled 'A Not So Private Sky' and was assembled throughout the day on Wednesday.

The new installation stands 26-feet tall and is on full display in Peace Plaza near Lasker Jewelers.

DMC director Patrick Seeb said it’s another step closer to the completion of the Heart of the City project saying, “Having great signature art pieces really makes a difference.”

Seeb says the sculpture will be a focal point of the project as the city continues to grow and diversity around it.

He explained, “Rochester is a very special community, it's not only growing, but it's growing in diversity and it's really an international city. So, we want to reflect that international quality in all the work we do and we're going to see that here in Heart of the City and Discovery Walk and so many of the other projects we're involved in.”

The DMC says the art installation will be one of five to gu up around the city adding an extra element to make Rochester a destination location.

“The role public art can play in making places special and attractive is really important and as we're building these new places that are destination-worthy, that are attractive to patients and visitors from around the country and people that live and want to show their community off to their family members,” said Seeb.

Kristy Bachali from Missouri told KIMT News 3 the improvements make downtown a draw for any visitor.

She said, “You're not just here for the Mayo Clinic, but you're here for the shops. You're here for the vendors. I know we come down on Thursdays and you don't realize those things are here until you get down here.”

Her daughter Grace also added, “It's cool to look at all the buildings and shops and it's just fun.”

The DMC hopes to continue improving upon visitor's experience as the Heart of the City project nears completion but Seeb says that shouldn't stop the community from coming down to enjoy what’s already open.

“It's going to be in late fall sometime when all the pieces are in place and fully operational but that should not discourage anybody from coming to check it out because we're going to be removing fences as we go to make it more accessible. By the way, many, many people are enjoying the restaurants and the shops and the bars as they face Peace Plaza.”

The DMC says there have been delays in getting some materials for the peace fountain but that should be completed in the next couple of months.