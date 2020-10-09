DMC provides 5 year update on 20 year plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Destination Medical Center is providing the community with a 5-year update on their 20-year plan.

The DMC aims to make Rochester a global health care hub.

The first phase from 2015-2019 is now completed and the DMC is entering into phase two which will last until 2024.

In the first 5 years the DMC says 7,000 jobs were created, there were new investments of nearly $1 billion made since 2015, and new tax revenue was generated.

Moving forward the focus is going to be on projects like Heart of the City which looks to enhance public spaces downtown and create active and engaging experiences; construction is already underway.

Mayor Kim Norton says it’s exciting to see what was discussed around 6 years ago become a reality.

Norton said, “Our community is growing and changing at a time when many communities would be, and I know they are, jealous of what we have here and what's happening. That, what we talked about is becoming a reality.”

The DMC also discussed how private investment can improve by increasing diversity of housing options as well as advocating for prevailing wage.

Another topic focused on mobility options including transit plans and opportunities for better community-wide service.

