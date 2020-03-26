DMC project to focus on getting more people to work

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Destination Medical Center Corporation (DMCC) says it will “reassess” its plans for 2020 to focus on helping the community and regional economy during the coronavirus crisis.

“DMC’s foundation is to build and grow a sustainable economy in Rochester, Minnesota. We intend to continue this critical work, and in today’s environment, we also need to address the greatest and immediate needs for our community and work toward recovery, stability and resiliency,” says Lisa Clarke, executive director, DMC Economic Development Agency.

This announcement comes as the DMCC releases figures showing $272 million were invested into the Destination Medical Center district in 2019.

“As we acknowledge 2019’s successful private investment figures, we are aware of the challenges before us with the COVID-19 pandemic,” says R.T. Rybak, DMCC Board Chair. “We are currently evaluating all of DMC’s tools and resources and collaborating with business and community organizations to support and assist. We remain focused on growing the Rochester, regional and Minnesota economies and we need to be in a position to be as spry as possible.”

The DMCC says efforts will be made to get as many people working as quickly as possible, accelerating projects to sustain the local trades industry and advancing opportunities for businesses and startups.