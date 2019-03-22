DMC on track with plans

The Destination Medical Center Corporation committee met Thursday morning to discuss numbers.

One of the most interesting topics discussed was the private investments the group has generated.

"Those numbers are over a quarter of a billion dollars the largest investment we have seen so far since the DMC initiative started," said Lisa Clarke the Executive Director for the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency

She further explained the group is right on track with their budget and mission.

"It's a moment of pride for the Rochester community," said Clarke.

The DMC is a 20-year economic development initiative that is expected to revitalize downtown Rochester and bring thousands of jobs to the area. The multi-billion dollar plans main goal is to turn the med city into a global hub for health care.

Clarke credits the community support as a driving factor in the groups' success.