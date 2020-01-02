Clear

DMC is launching the Assistive Tech Challenge to improve independence of those with disabilities

This challenge is designed to help individuals living with disabilities.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 9:43 AM
Updated: Jan 2, 2020 9:57 AM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Destination Medical Center, DMC, is launching the Assistive Tech Challenge. It's designed to improve the independence of those with living with disabilities.

MaxAbility Southern Minnesota Disability Employment Network posted on Facebook announcing the launch. DMC presented the idea where teams will create a service or product to help strengthen the ability of these individuals allowing them to live more independently. The goal is to have more access to employment, more support for care providers and help with developing and improving social skills. 

KIMT spoke with the program director for "Bear Creek Services" in Rochester, who said this will be very beneficial for their clients.

"A lot of our individuals don't get enough services. You know, we have a major staffing crisis," explained Jamie Henson. "So a lot of our shifts we haven't even begun to attempt to fill yet. We have individuals who want services, but just can't get them because we don't have the staff for it."

The application for participants opens online January 6th and you'll have until March 2nd to apply. Six teams from the challenge will present their ideas in April. For more information, you can visit their website

