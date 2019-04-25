DMC hosts 3rd annual Destination Medical Center Summit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A crowd full of people gathered in one of the new Hilton Hotel's banquet halls for the 3rd Annual Rochester Destination Medical Center Summit. There were presentations on opportunities in Rochester, the future of the Mayo Clinic, DMC updates, transit development, and affordable housing.
Before the summit, there were walking tours of the Hilton and the Castle Community.
