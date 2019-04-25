Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

DMC hosts 3rd annual Destination Medical Center Summit

The summit was held at the new Hilton Hotel.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A crowd full of people gathered in one of the new Hilton Hotel's banquet halls for the 3rd Annual Rochester Destination Medical Center Summit. There were presentations on opportunities in Rochester, the future of the Mayo Clinic, DMC updates, transit development, and affordable housing.

Before the summit, there were walking tours of the Hilton and the Castle Community.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking an active patter for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tackling lack of affordable housing with manufactured homes

Image

Smith Talks About Mental Health in Schools

Image

A proposed law in Iowa could increase organ donation

Image

Chris Nelson's Snow Forecast 4/25/2019

Image

City hosts 3rd Annual DMC Summit

Image

Court rules chalking tires is unconstitutional

Image

Certification training offered for youth mental health first aid

Image

Police arrest 2 brothers as they investigate motive in shooting

Image

Potentially deadly bacteria found in water sample taken from local nursing home

Image

A Litter Bit Better gets ready to start in Rochester

Community Events