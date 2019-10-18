Clear
BREAKING NEWS Guilty verdict in Worth County animal neglect trial Full Story

DMC holds luncheon to display downtown artists

As part of the plan, Peace Plaza is being transformed with art.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 6:15 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- Destination Medical Center is the economic development initiative that aims to make Rochester a global hub for health and wellness. As part of the plan, Peace Plaza is being transformed with art. Friday a luncheon was held at the Castle Community and all four artists shared the works with the community. Eric Anderson is one of the artists. For the Boston native, Rochester has been his home for the last 8 years. His art will soon grace the downtown area. He says this opportunity has motivated him to grow as an artist. He shares what he hopes people take away from his art.

" I want to put it out in a way that you can experience it and you may feel a connection you may stop and consider where you are in your life," Anderson said.

He gives KIMT a glimpse as to what we can expect to see in the Spring of 2021.

"The idea is that there are specific health events that happen within the walls of the health care institutions in Rochester and the art will activate this public art space and when they happen in real-time they experience it together,” Anderson said.

Jamie Rothe is the Director of Community Engagement for the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency. She says when it comes to the design they reached out to the community for feedback and developed concepts based on that. She further explained with so many people visiting Rochester they want to display art that reflects the city's character but also appeals to *everyone.

"We were looking for art that could be integrated into the infrastructure in most cities you have paving that people walk on but what we are in are enhancing is our engraving with words that are connected without community," Rothe said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking a warm and windy Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cabin Coffee looks to expand in Southeastern MN

Image

DMC talks circulators

Image

Forager distributing beer

Image

Misleading Calls

Image

Kavars Found Guilty

Image

DMC Artists

Image

Weiss retrial: Day four

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

TIC cross country

Image

Lourdes narrowly escapes Cotter, advances to state

Community Events