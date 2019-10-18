DMC holds luncheon to display downtown artists

ROCHESTER, Minn- Destination Medical Center is the economic development initiative that aims to make Rochester a global hub for health and wellness. As part of the plan, Peace Plaza is being transformed with art. Friday a luncheon was held at the Castle Community and all four artists shared the works with the community. Eric Anderson is one of the artists. For the Boston native, Rochester has been his home for the last 8 years. His art will soon grace the downtown area. He says this opportunity has motivated him to grow as an artist. He shares what he hopes people take away from his art.

" I want to put it out in a way that you can experience it and you may feel a connection you may stop and consider where you are in your life," Anderson said.

He gives KIMT a glimpse as to what we can expect to see in the Spring of 2021.

"The idea is that there are specific health events that happen within the walls of the health care institutions in Rochester and the art will activate this public art space and when they happen in real-time they experience it together,” Anderson said.

Jamie Rothe is the Director of Community Engagement for the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency. She says when it comes to the design they reached out to the community for feedback and developed concepts based on that. She further explained with so many people visiting Rochester they want to display art that reflects the city's character but also appeals to *everyone.

"We were looking for art that could be integrated into the infrastructure in most cities you have paving that people walk on but what we are in are enhancing is our engraving with words that are connected without community," Rothe said.