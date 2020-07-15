DMC highlights building sustainably with mass timber construction

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we see construction projects pop-up in Rochester this summer Destination Medical Center is focusing on building sustainably.

During a webinar for DMC’s Sustainability Series the focus was 'Mass Timber Construction'.

It’s one of the newest categories of pre-fabricated and engineered wood that structural designer Lauren Piepho says has several benefits.

Those benefits include natural fire resistance, strength comparable to steel and concreted, plus a neutral carbon footprint.

She explained, “Mass timber is something that can compete with the likes of steel and concrete in terms of structural strength which framing lumber has never been able to do. We kind of get the best of both worlds with mass timber; low or negative carbon emissions with the capability for framing large commercial buildings.”

Piepho says currently most mass timber buildings are on the coasts but the trend is moving to the Midwest.