DMC board discusses affordable housing

As more people move to Rochester, the city will need to find a way to add more affordable places where those new residents can live.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 10:16 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's an initiative expected to bring thousands of jobs to Rochester, Destination Medical Center. Today, the DMC Corporation addressed the topic of affordable housing.

David Dunn is the Olmsted County housing director and says the lack of affordable housing is a growing concern in the med city. Dunn is among those predicting thousands of new residents to call the growing southern Minnesota community, home.
There isn't a quick fix solution, instead Dunn tells KIMT it is going to take all aspects of the community, to come together to address the housing crisis.

“We need to attract talent from around the world and in order to do that we have to have housing that meets peoples needs,” he said.

Today's meeting is just the beginning of many conversations surrounding affordable places to call home. Dunn tells me they're looking into more ways the DMC and other leaders can collaborate in the future.
Another discussion on the topic is slated at September’s DMC board meeting.

