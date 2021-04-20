DMC and Rochester get $335,000 in development grants

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Destination Medical Cener Economic Development Agency (DMC EDA) and the City of Rochester are getting $335,000 from the McKnight Foundation.

A $150,000 Vibrant and Equitable Communities grant will be directed toward equitable development and racial justice by accelerating economic mobility, cultivating a fair and just housing system, and strengthening democratic participation and equitable community engagement.

“The grant from McKnight provides the opportunity to strengthen social equity as a fundamental principle of the City of Rochester. It will also help to inform the City’s equity planning pertaining specifically to equitable development, fair and just housing and economic mobility,” says Chao Mwatela, City of Rochester Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Director.

The Diversity Council and the Community Mobilization Resource Coalition will work to implement the award.

“Diversity Council stakeholders view this collaboration as an opportunity to further integrate diverse voices in community design efforts,” says Dee Sabol, executive director, Diversity Council. “Several initiatives developed through intercultural cooperation fit perfectly within the scope of the funding and Community Mobilization Resource Coalition members who interact with different facets of community are poised to take these initiatives forward into implementation. Rochester is fortunate to have secured not just the funding, but the vote of confidence in its ongoing diversity and equity work.”

A $185,000 Climate and Energy grant will go to electrify the transportation and building sectors, transform the energy system and strengthen democratic participation and community engagement.

"These grants provide DMC and the City of Rochester a unique opportunity to continue our progress toward ambitious climate goals and to ensure equitable economic development," says Patrick Seeb, DMC Economic Development Agency Executive Director. "The support from the McKnight Foundation will guide initiatives that help the entire Rochester region prosper."

The McKnight Foundation is a Minnesota-based family foundation which says it is focused on a more just, creative, and abundant future where people and planet thrive.