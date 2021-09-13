DMC and City of Rochester unveil prototype bus stop

Destination Medical Center and the City of Rochester are inviting folks to check out a rapid transit bus stop model, known as Link, that is located on 102 2nd Street Southeast.

Local leaders, that included City Council President Brooke Carlson and DMC Executive Director Patrick Seeb, visited the model site today.

The Link transit system will cost roughly $115 million, with half being paid for by the federal government.

Link will have seven stops within the Med-City, from Cascade Lake to Downtown's Mayo Clinic.

Each stop will feature warming rooms, warming stalls and digital signs that notify community members of transit location and arrival times.

Rochester will also be the first city to have an electric bus rapid transit program.

Project Manager Jarrett Hubbard said Link recently received a crucial rating that will advance the transit project.

"The Federal Transit Administration gave us a positive rating that we could continue on seeking what is known as capital investment grant, or small start program, which is federal dollars for the project," Hubbard said.

Community members can check out the model station for the next three weeks.