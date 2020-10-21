DMC Sustainability Webinar focuses on community engagement

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Destination Medical Center is exploring how to use a variety of different perspectives to develop future Med City projects.

On Wednesday a DMC Sustainability Webinar focused on the development of Discovery Walk which is a planned linear parkway along Second Avenue from Annenberg Plaza to Soldiers Field Park.

A researcher at the University of Minnesota Design Center detailed how a co-design approach engaged seven "co-designers" to guide the process of creating Discovery Walk.

Presenter Jess Roberts says the co-designers were picked to represent perspectives and diverse groups not typically engaged in the design of public spaces.

He explained, "You can really contextualize challenges when you draw from people's day to day lived experiences in meaningful ways so we really look to include in meaningful ways those community members who typically haven't had a voice in this."

The presentation also detailed how the community approach can be applied to other public projects and developments across the area.

