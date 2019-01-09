Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

DMC January sustainability meeting

A new year with new goals for the DMC and Rochester.

Posted: Jan. 9, 2019 7:56 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Each month Destination Medical Center hold a sustainability meeting to get a check on how the city is doing.
Kevin Bright is the director of sustainability for the DMC and Rochester. He tells us that State wide, 25% of electricity is from renewable sources.
This year Bright says the city is looking to move more people downtown, add bike lanes and connect trails to communities.
“Trying to provide a variety of options to people so they don't have to continue their current behavior which predominately is driving a single occupied vehicle,” says Bright.
Linda Lewis is temporarily in Rochester resident.
She owns a home in Mexico that relies on renewable energy. She tells KIMT that she thinks the key is convincing people to make lifestyle changes.
“you can access public transportation and decrease the amount of times you have to take a car especially if one person is driving a car, you know it's lifestyle choices,” she told KIMT.

Bright tells KIMT that the city is on track for its goal of reducing energy by 25% in the next few years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -1°
Albert Lea
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -5°
Rochester
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -7°
Clouds will come and go - but temps are on their way up for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rock wall could improve performance in the classroom

Image

Backpack Program at Rushford-Peterson sees need decrease

Image

National Blue Blood Drive sees officers give back

Image

hacienda assault

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

New EMS truck in service in Byron

Image

Pledge at Meeting

Image

No upgrades for RPS transportation

Image

Heading for the Border

Community Events