DMC January sustainability meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Each month Destination Medical Center hold a sustainability meeting to get a check on how the city is doing.

Kevin Bright is the director of sustainability for the DMC and Rochester. He tells us that State wide, 25% of electricity is from renewable sources.

This year Bright says the city is looking to move more people downtown, add bike lanes and connect trails to communities.

“Trying to provide a variety of options to people so they don't have to continue their current behavior which predominately is driving a single occupied vehicle,” says Bright.

Linda Lewis is temporarily in Rochester resident.

She owns a home in Mexico that relies on renewable energy. She tells KIMT that she thinks the key is convincing people to make lifestyle changes.

“you can access public transportation and decrease the amount of times you have to take a car especially if one person is driving a car, you know it's lifestyle choices,” she told KIMT.

Bright tells KIMT that the city is on track for its goal of reducing energy by 25% in the next few years.