DMC Board of Directors approves 2022 capital budget

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Destination Medical Center has approved its capital budget which includes project spending along with its operating budget.

The budget includes more than $30 million in improvements to downtown Rochester such as continued investment in the Chateau Theater, improving sidewalks as well as upgrading necessary infrastructure.

Executive director Patrick Seeb said, “This budget really reflects the core values that Destination Medical Center has and is in alignment with the city council's core values.”

This year the board approved support for small businesses who are hoping to develop downtown and establish a footprint according to Seeb.

He said, “The pandemic has certainly been disruptive for many downtown businesses and it also has created an opportunity for new businesses and it's really in support of those existing businesses who have stuck it out but it's also for businesses who are innovating and creating new ideas and new concepts.”

Discovery Walk is also included in the budget. The four-block linear park that connects the Gonda Building to Soldiers Field is moving closer to construction.

Seeb says it will include, “Dozens of trees, landscaping, a curb-less street as well as public art and now this snowmelt system and community structures which really makes it a community space.”

The project budgeted for $16.8 million will start construction in the spring pending city council approval.

“It's really exciting because it continues this effort of making our downtown more walkable, more connected and really connecting our neighborhoods and it's in this Discovery Square district that is generating a great deal of energy and new companies moving to town so it really adds to the success,” added Seeb.

The budget now heads over to the Rochester City Council in October for consideration.