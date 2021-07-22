DIVERSITY CREW TO HOLD FIRST LIVE EVENT DOWNTOWN

Diversity Crew will hold a free diversity, equitity and inclusion event at the Castle Community building at 9 a.m. Friday morning.

The event will host an all-star cast of experts on diversity, including Mayo Clinic's Diversity, equity and inclusion chair, Anjali Bhagra.

CEO of Diversity Crew Eve Mayer said the event will also feature multiple performance artists from around the region.

Mayer also said Diversity Crew chose Rochester as their first live event because of her personal connection to the Med-City.

"My mom had major health issues and discovered Mayo Clinic many years ago and so we discovered Rochester Minnesota and Mayo Clinic and we credit Mayo Clinic with saving my mom's life," Mayer said.

Those who want to attend the event can register here: https://diversitycrew.com/roiofdei/