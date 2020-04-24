DFL state convention to be held online

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two days after their Republican rivals did the same, the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party announced Friday its State Convention will be held online.

The DFL says this is the first time in its 76 year history the convention will not be held in-person. Instead, all voting will be done through a remote balloting system.

Minnesota DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin released the following statement:

“Today, the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party’s Executive Committee made the difficult decision to move the DFL Party’s State Convention online due to the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19."

“I understand this is disappointing for our grassroots activists, party leaders, and endorsed candidates, and I share their disappointment. Our State Convention has historically been a tremendous opportunity for DFLers to hear from our elected officials, network with other activists, and learn more about the stakes of the upcoming elections. However, our first responsibility is to protect the health and well-being of the people of Minnesota."

“It is crucial we all remember that by staying home, we are protecting the health care workers, first responders, child care providers, and grocers on the front lines of this pandemic. By staying home, we are taking care of older Minnesotans and those with compromised immune systems. By staying home, we are saving lives. While this was not an easy decision to come to, I am confident that it is the right one and that DFL Party members will understand the urgent need to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The Minnesota DFL Party’s State Convention was originally scheduled for May 30-31 in Rochester.