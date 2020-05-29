DFL postponing virtual state convention after Floyd death, violence

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor party is postponing its virtual state convention.

The event had been moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic and was to take place Saturday and Sunday with virtual speakers and online training. However, DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin released the following statement on Friday:

“The Minnesota DFL Party will be postponing our 2020 State Convention. This was the only appropriate course of action given the grief and anger gripping much of our state and nation following the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent unrest sweeping the Twin Cities. Now is not the time for a partisan political rally.”

“Decades and centuries of systemic oppression and institutional racism have done so much harm across our state and nation. We live in a country where the lives and the dignity of Black people do not carry the same value or importance as others, and that truth was laid bare bone again this week. The outrage we feel today must translate to justice tomorrow. The Minnesota DFL Party remains committed to doing exactly that. This weekend, instead of putting on various events during our convention weekend, the Minnesota DFL Party is going to support the efforts of black-led organizations and community organizations on the ground that are doing the work of addressing racial injustice.”

The DFL says electronic balloting which started earlier this week will continue and the endorsement for U.S. Senate and party elections will be announced publicly after the ballots have been counted.