DFL Party responds to President Trump's visit to Minnesota

KIMT NEWS 3 - President Donald Trump's visit to Minnesota Monday doesn't come without some opposition.

DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin made it clear he wants a democrat to take President Trump's place in November.

When voters head to the polls, Martin wants them to keep two questions in mind.

"One, are you better off than you were four years ago? And two, who do you trust to rebuild this country during the worst health crisis and one of the worst economic meltdowns in this nation's history?" Martin prompted. "Democrats are the only party taking COVID-19 seriously and listening to the guidance of medical experts in keeping Minnesotans safe from this pandemic."

President Trump talked jobs and the economy during his stop in Mankato.

John Steigauf is a part of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. He says in this year alone, there's been 302,000 jobs lost in Minnesota. That's why he thinks if Trump wants to take credit for jobs added, he should take credit for the losses as well.

"He ran for office saying that he was going to bring good manufacturing jobs back to the country," Steigauf said. "And as a proud representative of the machinist union, I'm still waiting to see where those jobs are. All we've seen are plant closures and pink slips."

President Trump's visit to Minnesota falls on the same day as when the Democratic National Convention kicks off.