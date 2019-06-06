Clear
DFL Chair makes stop in Rochester

The MN DFL and GOP have their sights set on the 2020 election.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 5:23 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Democratic Farmer Labor Party Chair Ken Martin is currently traveling through the state campaigning for the DFL. On Wednesday, he made a stop in Rochester.

Martin talked about the conclusion of the 2019 legislative session, tariffs, and the 2020 election with KIMT. He says increases in health care investments and education funding are two of the biggest accomplishments in the session, and the failure to pass the gas tax for transportation infrastructure funding is one of the biggest disappointments. He says there was cooperation and compromise on both sides this session.

As far as trade and tarrifs, Martin says, "A lot of communities around Southern Minnesota are suffering right now because of the trade policies that President Trump and Republicans have pushed forward, particularly around these tariffs that he's implemented have really created this impact on farmers in Southern Minnesota."

He calls Minnesota "ground zero" for the 2020 election. "Minnesota has the longest streak of any in the nation of voting for the Democratic presidential nominee and so, as I say, we cant take anything for granted. They're focused like a laser beam on flipping it but as long as I'm chair I'm going to do everything I can to keep Minnesota in the blue column in 2020."

Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan will be visiting the KIMT studio on Thursday.

