DFL Calls for Removal of Reps Hagedorn, Fischbach

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota DFL is calling on Congress to expel Representatives Jim Hagedorn and Michelle Fischbach following their votes against certifying the results of the electoral college.

DFL Chairman Ken Martin says in doing so, the representatives violated their oaths by "lending aid and comfort to an insurrectionist mob," referring to the crowd that stormed the Capitol Building in Washington Wednesday.

KIMT asked Martin whether removing Representatives Hagedorn and Fischbach would violate the will of the voters in and of itself.

Martin responded, in part, "When you elect someone to office, you expect them to uphold The Constitution and their oath to the office, which is to actually protect and defend our constitution and our country. What they did yesterday, what they've done in the weeks and months leading up to yesterday, is shameful, it's un-American, and it certainly doesn't represent the people who voted for them in the district or the people who voted against them."

Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan tells KIMT, “Congressman Hagedorn was elected by the people of Minnesota’s First Congressional District in November and was sworn in for a second term this past Sunday. The Congressman is doing a great job, and it is un-American for Ken Martin to try to subvert the will of the people.”