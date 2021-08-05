DEED offers career opportunity webinars as pandemic unemployment benefits end

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Community members who receive extra pandemic unemployment benefits have a month to attend a number of webinars aimed at helping Minnesotans find a new career path.

The unemployment benefits through Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), will be ending on September 4.

Currently, participants are receiving an additional $300 a week on top of regular unemployment benefits.

However, the Department of Employment and Economic Development wants to help Minnesotans prepare for the transition.

There will be three webinars hosted by the department throughout the month of August. If you’re interested you can learn how to join CareerForce and find a job or new career path at no cost.

Commissioner Steve Grove says since the beginning of the pandemic staff have called more than 60,000 Minnesotans who’ve been receiving unemployment benefits and have shared the CareerForce resources to help in job searches.

He explained, “This isn't the beginning of an effort for DEED, we've been doing a good job this entire year really trying to connect Minnesotans to those benefits and it's important. If our economy is going to recover and rebuild and bounce back coming out of this pandemic we need people in our workforce.”

Grove says it’s essential to connect community members with family-sustaining jobs and employers with the workers they need to grow their business. It may also present career-changing opportunities for employees.

He said, “Many of these jobs are not just hourly wage jobs but have career potential and many times offering training right on the job. So, folks might not know you don't necessarily have to have a degree or specific certification in a field right now. Frankly, employers are so desperate for workers they can train you right on the job and move you into that field.”

The three webinars will be held on:

Tuesday, August 17th at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook Live

Tuesday, August 24th at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook Live

Tuesday, August 31st at 10:00 a.m. on Facebook Live

You can also reach out to CareerForce today to answer your questions about finding employment, to get ready to apply for jobs or prepare for interviews, and more.